Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar's Close Aide Arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a close associate of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Surjeet Grewal, also a wrestler, has represented Delhi at the national level and won his last gold medal in 2018. He represented India at World Wrestling Championships thrice and also took part in Pro-Wrestling League.

Police said so far, 13 people have been arrested in the case, including Sushil Kumar, who is facing charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping, and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Grewal is a close associate of Kumar and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest." “Information was received on Wednesday that the accused would come to his native Bamla village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested."

During interrogation, Grewal narrated the sequence of events on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 at Chhatrasal stadium where Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar over a property dispute, the police officer said.

“He disclosed that Kumar first scolded and then beat Vikas, Arvind and Ravinder. Thereafter, Kumar left and later returned to the stadium along with his armed associates. They then went to Shalimar Bagh, dragged Amit and Ravinder into their cars and came back to the stadium," he said.

“In the stadium, Kumar and other associates, including Grewal, beat them up. Then they went to Model Town and dragged Sonu Mahal, Sagar Dhankar and Bhagat Singh in their cars returned to the stadium and beat them up with sticks and batons to settle scores," the DCP said.

Dhankhar later succumbed to his injuries, police said. Sushil Kumar was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here