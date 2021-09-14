Olympic Medallists Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh to Appear Next on 'KBC 13' Hotseat

This Friday, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will have two sports stalwarts as special guests, including the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, and the one nicknamed as ‘Great Wall of India’, P.R. Sreejesh, who was instrumental in India’s bronze-medal winning hockey campaign at Tokyo 2020. The players will be welcomed by a reverberating cheer from the audience and the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

Both the athletes will be seen playing the game on the hotseat with a lot of confidence and enthusiasm tackling question after question. As they do so, they will also be sharing anecdotes from their journey in the field of sports and playing a game of hockey on the sets with Amitabh Bachchan.

KBC 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ will air on September 17 on Sony Entertainment Television.

