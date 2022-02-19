The International Olympic Committee awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai next year. Nita Ambani, the Indian representative in the IOC committee, described it as “a significant development for the country’s Olympic aspiration".

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

It is in fact, the first time since 1983 that India will host the session, which will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre. Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

After the historic decision, Shivani Gupta sat down for an exclusive interaction with Shiva Keshavan, a six-time Olympian and also the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games, and Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist.

EXCERPTS:

Abhinav, since you have been a long time member of the IOC athletes commission, you know what work needs to be done in India and what is the work that is being done globally. Could you share the significance of hosting the IOC session in India next year which is the first in 40 years, how can this help India in engaging in a greater manner with the Olympic movement and of course you know with the dreams of playing a greater role as far as the country is concerned possibly even hosting an Olympics in future?

Abhinav - Congratulations to everybody. I think you have answered that question a little bit on your own but I think it’s a fantastic movement today, you know in 40 years an IOC session is being held in India. it starts a new era because the entire IOC membership will come down to India to see first-hand what the great opportunity exists for the development of the Olympics I think it’s a win-win situation for both and I think India has a lot to gain from the Olympic movement, as well as the Olympic movement, has to gain from a country and market like India. I think sports is becoming much more important, it’s being prioritised, our performances are improving but I certainly believe that the Olympic movement stands much more than the medals. It’s much more than this event. It’s about living the philosophy of the Olympics, for leading life with the Olympic motto of friendship, respect. we are such a young country and while every Indian will not become an Olympian but I think every Indian can be inspired by the Olympics. I think it’s a wonderful movement and that that event of IOC is being held in India and I hope it starts in an era of further encouragement. we had a difficult past, no question about that, a few years ago. Shiva wouldn’t understand it but we experienced it in person, we were suspended from the Olympics for a period of time, there is a new found confidence and much more engagement and this I believe is the start of that process, of leading to something that big. today is a day to celebrate getting that session in India and congratulations to everybody again.

It was a resounding vote in favour of India as well for Mumbai to be hosting the session next year and Shiva, there couldn’t be a better time for India to be doing it. you know Abhinav Bindra along with Mrs Nita Ambani, the IOA president was helming this pitch from India’s side and one in India celebrating 75 years of independence, we are talking about the next 25 years on how to capitalize on them to make it really India’s century. another reason is just in the last Olympics had our record performance in Olympics and Paralympics and we are beginning to imagine India playing a much greater, more regular greater role as far as Olympics is concerned. so keeping that momentum going to be extremely important. Do you think that this session can play a role in that?

Shiva - yes absolutely Shivani and congratulations from my side also and as Abhinav very eloquently put it, it’s a fantastic opportunity both for India and the Olympic movement. I think the rise of India really started in 2008 with Abhinav’s gold medal, got us all dreaming again, its reconfirmed with Neeraj’s (Chopra) performance at Tokyo. I am glad that the winter Olympics is part of this in some manner. this was presented at the session at the winter Olympic games, there is huge potential in the Winter Olympics as well. India is considered the sleeping giant in world sports. We are waiting for the spark to light the flame of the Olympics in India and I think this IOC session which is going to be held in India in Mumbai in 2023 could very well be that moment and it would be great to host the world here and for them to see the country and as Abhinav said the Olympics is not just about medals, it’s about a whole way of life that we have to embrace as a young population and both the IOC and India have so much to gain from it. so i am really looking forward to this and I hope to see so much development in sports in future, thanks to this event.

You know, focus on that development, Abhinav you spoke very ably as you were making India’s pitch along with India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur and of course Narinder Batra that I mentioned and Mrs Nita Ambani who also shared vision and commitment to launch elite sports development programs, to coincide with this session in 2023. So how important do you think these programs are going to be to really unleash that potential that we keep talking about at the grassroots?

Abhinav - I think kids were made very clear in the presentation that we want to leave a legacy from this session that goes beyond the actual meeting and beyond the actual session and to go inside the session several grassroots and elite programs will be launched. Of course, that is a work in progress. To be very honest, Shiva is here. I would love to see something in winter sports being launched because you know we won this session at the winter games. he will have my full commitment on working towards that to give a little bit of push to winter sports to mark this occasion but again it’s a work in progress. I think these programs will be great and give opportunities to many young girls and boys to give flight to their Olympic dreams. I think sports in India is definitely on the rise and we have to continuously ensure that support gets inside rated down to the grassroots level and the young kids are able to get a good foundation into sports because that will enable them to achieve their highest potential. I think these programs which could be launched overdue course will play a meaningful impact towards

I just want to mention here you know Mrs Nita Ambani, Shiva, is the first female representative at the IOC from India’s side and with Reliance foundation, of course they have driven in a lot of grassroots programs to help youngsters. I will touch on that in a bit but I do want to talk about how women need to play a greater role in this as well. I mean we see year after year, Indian women athletes doing so well, winning countless medals for us even at the Olympics, the first three medals in 2021 were won by women. In 2016, we had two female athletes winning the only medals for India. So what do you make of engaging with women and bringing them into the fold more with all of these programs?

Shiva - That’s a great point you are making Shivani. Most of our recent success at the Olympics have come from women and so in fact Mrs Ambani’s leadership is also very symbolic of this fact and the entire groundwork which has been put in through the reliance foundation also to put systems in place basically so that our Olympic glory and our Olympic story, let’s say is not just of one individual hardship and challenge. it should be something that is really representative of our country as a whole and our system. And that is what we should be really working towards So that the opportunities are really spread across genders, regions and various socio-economic strata. So this is what I would like to see as an Olympian. I think the fact that some of us were here representing the athletes’ movement, voice in all these forums. This is something we echo or hear from our colleagues, that we need certain infrastructure so that we can compete with the same level playing field with the rest of the world. So this event which is going to happen has got us all dreaming thinking about the future. And it always starts with a dream and this is a moment for all of us to come together and work for India, this is one common goal. We are 1/6 of the population and we must aim for a much higher place and a slice of this Olympic pie. And we hope to see this coming in and we are completely committed to supporting each other.

You talked about a pie and that also reminds me that the Indian government is also allocating more funds over the last years as far as the sports budget is concerned. This year too the budget had an increase of 300 crores. It now stands over three thousand crores. We know the top scheme in India has produced results. We know it is revamped every year to produce more focused results. So from the grassroots to the top athletes which you know very well about, they all need very varied care and focus. How much of a role do you think additional funding is going to play from the government site?

Abhinav - Funding is always important. It’s a necessity enabler. I am happy to see that sports is definitely getting prioritised. We have seen in the last few years that there has been a push towards the development of sports. I really attribute to the young demographic. I think sports is being consumed much more, participation in sports is at a historical high, which means all stakeholders connected to sports are prioritized. Whether it is government, central or state, the private sector, whether it be the media. I mean there is much more interest and I am glad to say that we are no longer a one-sport nation and there is much more interest in many other sports and that is wonderful to see. But again I come back with the point that yes, we must chase medals, we must chase glory. But there are thoughts to keep in mind that how sport can play a meaningful part in nation-building. It is such a young society, there is no better way than a sport in my values into our young boys and girls. We are also chasing economic supremacy and I just like to say that all global economic superpowers also happen to be sporting superpowers. I believe there is a connection to why they become economic superpowers, sport has played an important role in the foundation.

I don’t think I have better representatives to talk about sports , Abhinav Bindra 5 time Olympian and Shiva 6 time Olympian so Shiva what you have to say to the youngsters who should not see sports as a profession, as a means for livelihood but also as a way of life?

Shiva - By what Abhinav has said, I think it is extremely important to understand that sports is not an end in itself and there’s a larger picture here. In India, sports for development should be one of the key principles of our plan, because sports can help to take development reach far reaches of the country. In my personal experience, this can be seen in the border area regions where sports can be used for developments, investments and FDIs. Sports also teaches certain ideals, a certain way of life, that we should live, Sports is a building block of society. It builds the individual, also the family, society. All these things are so important to the countries that wants to establish itself as a country on the world stage. In all these stages it could be seen as the logical step. The overwhelming support which we have received in the IOC shows that the world is waiting for us and it is time for all of us to step up and show our worth. Sports is also something that puts the focus on reality. We should also get down and work and prove what we can do to the rest of the world now.

Yeah, it should give us tangible results. Not just medals but also hammering the point. Abhinav, since you are here I can’t leave you without reliving the moment from 2008, India’s first individual medal, which always will be a watershed moment. How you see that journey and what you look forward to in future?

Abhinav - I look back at my sporting career differently now. As I have exited now, I don’t look at it as a watershed moment. I look at my sporting careers and the relationships I was able to build. The relationships with my mom and dad, the relationships with my coaches, the relationships with my competitors, Sport taught me to have a goal in life and to chase that goal in life, sports taught me about conflict of dealing with not only self-conflict but also the conflicts outside, it also taught me a lot about respecting rules, respecting others, but most importantly about respecting oneself. The sports has made me to deal with larger challenges of life. Tokyo Olympics is a wonderful moment, Neeraj winning gold was a huge moment for the country, I was extremely proud that they were able to do that. I am really looking forward to many more giant wins.

And Shiva I am sure you are expecting success from the Winter Olympics from India in future, isn’t it?

Shiva - Well absolutely, I mean our country need role models, we need people like Abhinav to look up to. As far as winter sports is concerned there are 10s of thousands of countries out there with young athletes out there who competed in the national winter games. They are also looking for their moment in the sun, and they wanted to be included, we want to be included as well in this story. So the conversation is important, coming together, bringing the experts together, understanding what is really needed, so yes it is about broad basing of sports, tuning everybody. It’s also about chasing the top of the podium, so that we can be brought of our achievements. One of the lives of sports is excellence- the pursuit of excellence. The importance is the effort and the satisfaction we will get by dedicating ourselves for a cause. That is something all athletes can relate to and that is something that brings us together no matter in what corner of the world we belong to. It is this common experience that brings us together, to build more of this, we have to invite the world to India. This is going to happen in 2023, with all the delegates and hopefully this can be followed up by inviting athletes of the world to see the future, it could be of hosting the Olympic games or going to Olympics. Whatever it may be it is people who are the best ambassadors of a country and this is the best way to let our country to be known, culture be known, our values be known so it’s really a very exciting moment for all of us.

