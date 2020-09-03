Olympic Official Høyer Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Olympic official and 1996 gold medalist Poul-Erik Hyer has been diagnosed with Parkinsons disease, badmintons governing body said Thursday.

Hyer, the Badminton World Federation president, said in a statement he was diagnosed years ago but I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public.

The 54-year-old Hoyer has led world badminton since 2013 and one year later became a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinsons disease, and I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life, he said.

Parkinsons is a disorder of the central nervous system with potential symptoms including tremors and slurred speech.

Hyer won the mens singles title for Denmark at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In Atlanta, the Olympic flame was lit at the opening ceremony by Muhammad Ali after the boxing icon was diagnosed with Parkinsons.

