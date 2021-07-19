Olympics News Live Updates: Coco Gauff Pulls Out After Testing Positive for Covid

Olympics News Live updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of build-up to the Olympics. With only days left for the mega event to begin, positive cases inside the village with at least two athletes testing positive have made things tough for the organisers. Yesterday, former distance runner Tegla Loroupe, the chief of mission for the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team, has tested positive for COVID-19, two people with knowledge of her condition had told The Associated Press.
The latest news today has been that US tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.”I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday.
The 17-year-old lost to Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. It was the second time she had lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019. Gauff is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.
Two South African soccer players became the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19, and other cases connected to the Tokyo Games were also confirmed Sunday, highlighting the herculean task organizers face to keep the virus contained while the world’s biggest sports event plays out. The positive tests came as some of the 11,000 athletes and thousands more team officials expected from across the globe began arriving, having traveled through a pandemic to get to Tokyo.
They’ll all now live in close quarters in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay over the next three weeks. The two soccer players and a team video analyst who also tested positive had been moved to “the Tokyo 2020 isolation facility,” the South African Olympic committee said. The rest of the squad members and officials had also been quarantined.
Those positive tests further stoked local fears, with the South African team scheduled to play against host nation Japan in its first game on Thursday. There has already been consistent opposition from the Japanese public to holding the Olympics during the pandemic, with fears that it could become a super-spreader event and cause a spike in infections among Japanese people.
