Olympics News Live Updates: Two Athletes Test Positive for Covid-19 at Games Village

Olympics News Live Updates: Two athletes tested positive at the Olympic Village for Covid-19, Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Sunday, a day after an Olympic Village resident has tested positive.
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19 infection among athletes, up from one new case a day earlier, as the population of the athlete’s village swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games next week.
India's Table Tennis and Swimming contingent have also landed in Tokyo!
India's boxing contingent has landed in Tokyo!
Our boxing contingent has landed safely in Tokyo for the much awaited @Tokyo2020 😍
The Indian Men's Hockey Team land in Tokyo!
Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.
Tokyo recorded 1,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months. It was the 28th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.
The first batch of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games, including members of the men's and women's hockey teams, PV Sindhu and the archery team left for Japan late on Saturday.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was present at the send off...
South Korean IOC Member Ryu Seung-min Tests Positive for Covid-19
An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and has been isolated.
Ryu Seung-min, who won the Olympic table tennis gold in men's singles in 2004, was diagnosed with the virus after landing at Narita International Airport on Saturday.
"The IOC has been informed about the positive COVID-19 test result of IOC member Ryu Seung-min upon arrival in Japan," an IOC spokesperson told Reuters.
"He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room.
"The IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed which led to the detection of the case. We wish him a speedy recovery."
Olympics organisers on Saturday reported the first case of COVID-19 at the athletes' village, along with 14 other new cases connected to the Games that begin next week, raising fresh doubts over promises of a "safe and secure" event.
Ryu, who is part of the IOC's athletes' commission, said he had tested negative twice before travelling to Japan.
"I am completely asymptomatic, which probably has to do with the fact that I am vaccinated," local media in South Korea quoted Ryu as saying in a social media post which was subsequently deleted.
"I apologise to the Organising Committee, our hosts here in Japan, and the IOC for the inconvenience I have caused. My case is just another proof that the system put in place to protect all of us is effective."
The 2020 Games was postponed for a year due to the global pandemic and is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.
A day after an unidentified person tested positive for Covid-19 in the Olympic Village, Tokyo 2020 officials confirmed two atheles have contracted the virus.
Organisers reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics including media, contractors and other personnel, down from 15 on Saturday.
An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for the coronavirus on landing in Tokyo. Ryu Seung-min, a former Olympic athlete, is vaccinated, reflecting the infection risk even from vaccinated attendees.
Infection rates are climbing among the general population of the capital, topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Games with the influx of overseas visitors it entails.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organising committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organisers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
“In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organising committee.
The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
Organisers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 45 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive. Only one involves a person in the village and most are identified as “contractors” for Tokyo 2020 and “games-concerned personnel.” The list includes one athlete — who tested positive on July 14 — and three members of the media.
Of the 45, only 12 are listed as “non-resident of Japan.”
Organisers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.
Tokyo officials said they could not give an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday.
New COVID-19 cases on Saturday were reported at 1,410. They were 950 one week ago, and it marks the 28th straight day that cases were higher than a week previous. It was the highest single day since 1,485 on Jan. 21.
IOC President Thomas Bach, as he has done all week in Tokyo, again asked the Japanese to support the Olympics. Opinion polls, depending how the question is asked, show 50-80% want the Olympics postponed again or canceled.
“We are very well aware of the skepticism, obviously that a number of people have here in Japan,” Bach said Saturday in his first large briefing of the Olympics at the main press center in Tokyo. “My appeal to the Japanese people is to welcome these athletes.”
Bach was asked the question about the absence of support at least twice, both times by Japanese reporters.
“Even in Japan there was never 100% support for the Olympic Games or any other event. This is part of democracy,” he said. “You will always have different opinions and, that such a discussion is becoming more heated and more emotional in the situation of a pandemic, is something we have to understand. Many people feel under stress.”
