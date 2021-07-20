Tokyo Olympics News Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Mexican baseball authorities announced Monday that two players had tested positive for Covid-19 just days before they were due to leave for the Tokyo Olympics. The two pitchers, who play for the Acereros de Monclova, were placed in solitary confinement “immediately in their hotel rooms where the national team gathers.”
“At the beginning of the gathering of the Mexican baseball selection two asymptomatic positive cases of Covid-19 were detected,” the Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League said, adding that the players were Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis.
With crowds of tourists banned, extravagant celebrations replaced by tough infection controls, and even victory hugs off the cards, Tokyo Olympics is going to be a completely different experience for both athletes and fans alike. Also, At Tokyo 2020, athletes, media and other officials who break the virus rules could face disqualification from the Games or even deportation from Japan.
The Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday announced the first case of a Games volunteer testing positive for COVID-19 along with seven more contractors associated with the event. The volunteer who has returned a positive test is based in Iwate prefecture.
All members of the national team were tested again Monday morning with PCR tests. The training scheduled for the evening in the Alfredo Harp Helu stadium in Mexico City was canceled.
The Mexican baseball team, which qualified for the first time to participate in the Olympics, has kept its scheduled departure on Wednesday for Tokyo.
The team is in Group A, where they are slated to face the Dominican Republic on July 30 and Japan the following day.
