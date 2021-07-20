All members of the national team were tested again Monday morning with PCR tests. The training scheduled for the evening in the Alfredo Harp Helu stadium in Mexico City was canceled.

The Mexican baseball team, which qualified for the first time to participate in the Olympics, has kept its scheduled departure on Wednesday for Tokyo.

The team is in Group A, where they are slated to face the Dominican Republic on July 30 and Japan the following day.

