Om Prakash Mitharval Wins India's Third Gold At Shooting World Championships

Om Prakash Mitharval shot a score of 564 in the final of the 50m air pistol event at the ongoing shooting World Championships at Changwon, South Korea to bag India's third gold of the championships.With the medal, 23 year-old Mitharval becomes the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships in this event. The previous best effort by an Indian in the 50m air pistol was by Jitu Rai, who had won silver back in 2014. Earlier, India had won gold in the junior 50m men's pistol and individual events on the first day of the tournament.Jitu Rai, who was also a part of the event could only finish in 17th place this time, with a score of 552.This is Mitharval's best performance at a world event, after having won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol and 50m air pistol events at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. He also equaled the Commonwealth Games record in the qualification for the 10m air pistol event, set by Samaresh Jung of India with 584 points. He was on course to win the gold medal at the 50m air pistol event at the games after topping in the qualification with a score of 549 and leading most of the way in the final, but was let down in the final two shots and had to settle for the bronze.The 50m air pistol event is no longer included in the Olympics, but continues to be a part of the World Championships.The women shooters, who could have sealed Olympic qualification with a good performance, faltered in the 10m air pistol event. Teen sensation Manu Bhaker, after a medal-less Asian Games campaign, and senior shooter Heena Sidhu were off-colour and both failed to make the final.Bhaker shot a score of 574 to be 13th, while Sidhu was further down at 29th with a total of 571. The Indian team finished fourth with Bhaker, Sidhu and Shweta Singh (568) combining for a total of 1713.Later in the day, Chaudhary and debutant Patil qualified with a score of 761 for the five-team final along with the second Indian team of Devanshi Rana and Anmol Jain, who shot 765 to qualify in second place. Saurabh and Abhidnya shot 329.6 in the finals where gold and silver went to hosts Korea.With PTI Inputs