Oman vs India International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

India will lock horns with Oman at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai in an international friendly match on Thursday, March 25. The upcoming match will be India’s first international fixture since November 2019 when it lost to Oman in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The friendly encounter will also help as a preparatory match ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place in June. Heading into the match, the Indian national team will be without its skipper and talisman Sunil Chhetri, who was ruled out after having tested positive for Covid-19.

Oman, on the other hand, come into this match after playing out a draw against Jordan in their last friendly match. Ranked 81st in the FIFA standings, they also boast of a lossless streak against India.

The International Friendly 2021 India vs Oman match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir SinghFaiz Al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Harib Al Saadi, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali

The International Friendly 2021 India vs Oman match in India will be broadcast on Eurosport HD in India.

Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio TV.