On Brother’s Day 2022, Here’s a Look at Brothers in International Cricket

HAPPY BROTHER’S DAY: May 24 is celebrated as National Brother’s Day to recognize the special bond between siblings. Mostly celebrated in the US, the day is also celebrated in India, Australia, Russia, France and Germany among others. On this National Brother’s Day, here’s a look at sibling duos in the world of cricket:

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya

Both the players have played together for both Mumbai Indians and Indian national team. Hardik made his international debut in 2016 and Krunal in 2018. Hardik holds the record for scoring more than 400 runs and taking 10+ wickets in a single IPL season. This happened back in 2019. Krunal has scored 1170 runs in 87 matches.

Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan

The duo has played most of their cricketing career together. Yusuf made his debut for India in 2007 and Irfan in 2003. Both have retired from international cricket. Yusuf holds the record for making the fastest 50 runs off 15 balls. Irfan is only the third player to take 21 wickets in two tests. He did that in 2005 against West Indies.

Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh

This pair of twins have played for Australian and have played crucial roles for the team. Steve especially is considered one of the most iconic Australian players for his contribution to the 1999 World Cup win. He is the 30th cricketer to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Mark and Steve both hold prestigious awards pertaining to cricket.

Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal

Kamran and Umar have had iconic cricket careers with Kamran making his debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe and Umar in 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia. Kamran is the first Pakistani cricketer to score 150 runs in a T20 match. Umar was the top scorer in the 2016 PSL season.

Tom Curran and Sam Curran

The Curran brothers are the sixth pair of brothers to play for England. They were both part of the team playing against India in the ODI series during the latest tour.

Michael Hussey and David Hussey

Both the brothers have represented Australia and have also been the coaches of Australian cricket team as well. Michael aged 45 years is the elder brother.

Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh

Shaun represents Australia in Test and One Day International formats while Mitchell has represented the country in all formats.

Brett Lee and Shane Lee

Shane was a part of the Australian team that won the World Cup in 19999 but had a rather short career of just 5 years from 1995 to 2000. Brett on the other hand has had an outstanding career with 310 wickets in test format and 380 in ODI. He was one of the deadliest Australian bowlers.

Some other brother duos who have made a mark in international cricket are Abie Morkel and Morne Morkel (South Africa), Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum (New Zealand) and Martin Crowe and Jeff Crowe (New Zealand).

