On Third Try, Pederson Defends Wentz From Favre's Criticism

PHILADELPHIA: Eagles coach Doug Pederson needed three tries to defend Carson Wentz from Brett Favres critical comments.

Favre said in a television interview Tuesday the Philadelphia Eagles shouldve kept Nick Foles over Wentz. Since Favre and Pederson played together in Green Bay and have been close friends for more than two decades, the Hall of Famers thoughts held more weight in Philadelphia than the average opinion.

Wentz is on pace for the worst season of his five-year career but the Eagles (3-4-1) lead the NFC East despite numerous injuries that have forced the team to start 21 different players on offense.

Foles filled in when Wentz tore two knee ligaments in December 2017, led the Eagles to the franchises first Super Bowl title and was MVP in the victory over the New England. He also stepped in when Wentz injured his back in December 2018 and led the Eagles to a playoff win. Foles spent last season in Jacksonville and now starts for Chicago.

Pedersons first response Wednesday when asked about Favres comments: I respect Bretts opinion. Yeah, we are friends, but I havent talked to him and hes entitled to that and thats about it.

Its possible Pederson didnt want to criticize his buddy and figured it was obvious he supports Wentz.

Asked specifically if he shared Favres opinion, Pederson said: I respect Bretts opinion. Hes entitled to his opinion and thats fine, and Ill leave it at that.

Some fans and media listening to Pedersons news conference online immediately expressed their shock on social media that the coach didnt quickly distance himself from Favres comments.

Given a third opportunity, Pederson made it clear Favres thoughts dont represent his views or those of owner Jeffrey Lurie or general manager Howie Roseman.

Carsons our guy. Carson was our draft pick. Carson is the guy that is going to carry us and lead this football team, Pederson said. Everybodys entitled to their own opinion. Those arent my words. Those arent Howies words, those arent Jeffreys words. Those are his words. I respect that opinion. Whatever he wants to say, thats fine and were going to remain friends. It doesnt bother me one way or the other.

All I know is Carson Wentz is our guy and its my job to get Carson Wentz to play better, to do better, to help this football team win. As it is to get everybody else to play better. Again, I respect his opinion and his words. Those arent mine. Please dont put words in my mouth or were going to have a problem. Carsons our guy, bottom line, end of story.

Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 and signed a $128 million contract extension after the 2018 season.

Favre was Wentzs favorite player growing up in North Dakota. Wentz wasnt aware of the comments.

Its really whatever, Wentz said. Everyone has their opinion, so, I dont know.

