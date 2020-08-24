On This Day -- August 24, 2019: Manasi Joshi Wins Her First Gold at BWF Para-Badminton Championships

A year ago today, it was a dream come true moment for India's para-badminton star Manasi Joshi as she clinched her first World Championships crown, overcoming experienced compatriot Parul Parmar in the women's singles SL3 final.

Joshi, who is also a trainee at the Gopi Chand Academy, have been on the losing side for several times against three-time world champion Parmar. Joshi wasn't the favourite going into the final. However, she beat the odds by keeping her calm and by unleashing some sharp strokes to defeat Parmer 21-12, 21-7 for the first time in her fledgling career.

"I've been playing para-badminton since 2015. Winning medal at the worlds is always a dream come true," Joshi told the Paralympic Committee of India after becoming a World Champion.

Joshi, made a slow start and was even 2-7 down in the opening game, but raced ahead owing to better fitness. In the second game, she was ahead from the start and went on to pick up 9 consecutive points en route the gold.

An elated Joshi later admitted that her strenuous training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy recently did wonders for her campaign.

"I have trained extremely hard...training three sessions a day. The focus was on my fitness, so I also lost some weight and gained more muscle. I spent more time in the gym, working six sessions a week," she said.

An engineer by qualification, Manasi completed her graduation in Electronics Engineering from K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering, the University of Mumbai in 2010. In 2011, she met with a road accident and lost her left leg. However, that did not stop her from playing badminton and she went on to win many medals for India.

In September 2015, she won silver in mixed doubles at the Para-Badminton World Championship held in Stoke Mandeville, England. In October 2018, Manasi won a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Joshi has now turned her eyes on making the cut for next year's Paralympics, where she hopes to compete in the mixed doubles alongside Rakesh Pandey as SL3 category is not part of the Tokyo Games.