On This Day: Dipa Karmakar Makes History in Gymnastics for India at 2016 Rio Olympics

On this day in 2016, Dipa Karmakar made history when she got a fourth position finish with an overall score of 15.066 in Women's Vault Gymnastics event at Rio Olympics.

She was, in fact, also was the first female Indian gymnast to take part in the Olympics for India.

Dipa Karmakar was also the first Indian female gymnast to win a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as well as at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and finished fifth at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Dipa Karmakar also was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India , for her showing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She has also been conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2016.

She had famously successfully landed the Produnova vault, or the handspring double front, and is only the fifth woman in gymnastics history to do so.

She is back training hard for the next Olympics set to be held in Tokyo in 2021, after the Summer Games was postponed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian star gymnast was finally able to return to training recently, after more than five months since gyms were shuttered in India due to COVID-19.

"I have returned to the gym for the first time since it was closed on March 16. I have been at home for these 5.5 months," Karmakar told reporters.

"We sportspersons tend to become mentally weak when we are away from our apparatus for long periods. But my coach (Bisweswar Nandi) sir made us do fitness training through online mode and didn’t let us go lack."

"I am so happy to return here, and I thank the state and central governments for allowing us to return to our sports," Karmakar said.