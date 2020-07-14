On This Day: Novak Djokovic Emerges Victorious over Roger Federer in Epic Wimbledon 2019 Final

On this day one year ago, Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title after emerging victorious in a thrilling 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) victory over Roger Federer, who is himself an eight-time former titlist.

Djokovic beat Federer in an epic final that lasted four hours and 55 minutes on Centre Court. Federer at one point in the match had two championship points at 8-7, 40/15 on serve, in the fifth set that lasted two hours and two minutes.

However, Djokovic saved those two match points and would go on to win the tie-breaker as well.

This was the third major championship match that Djokovic saved two match points to beat Federer, having previously done the exact same thing in the 2010 US Open semi-finals and 2011 US Open semi-finals.

It was also the first time since the 1948 Wimbledon final - when American Robert Falkenburg beat John Bromwich of Australia 7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 after being three match points down - that a player had been championship points down and won.

Federer had been hoping to become only the second player — after Stan Wawrinka at the 2014 Australian Open — to beat Nadal and Djokovic at the same major championship. The 37-year-old beat Nadal in four sets in the semi-finals.

The 2020 edition of Wimbledon was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the prize money will be given out to the players.

"The AELTC are pleased to announce that we are in a position to allocate prize money to the 620 players whose world ranking would have enabled them to gain entry into The Championships 2020 by direct acceptance into the Main Draw or Qualifying event," the All England Lawn Tennis Club said.