ON vs AKH Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies - Playing V, Basketball

Otago Nuggets (ON) will lock horns with Auckland Huskies (AKH) on Tuesday July 7. As of now, the host team are placed at number two on the points table while the Huskies have occupied the last spot. Till now, ON have won three matches while AKH have only managed to register their win in one match. The New Zealand Basketball League, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies will be played at The Trusts Arena. The match will commence from 11 AM.

The number two team of the NBL has only lost two out of the five matches that they have played in the league till now. In their last outing against Canterbury Rams on July 4, they were on the winning side. The final score of the game was 87-77.

The Auckland Huskies, on the other side, are totally out of form; they have lost four out of five matches that they have played. The team has a mere two points to its credit. They were on the losing side of their latest fixture. The team was defeated by Nelson Giants on July 5 by a score of 83-91.

New Zealand Basketball League Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies: ON vs AKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies Dream11 Point Guard: Izayah Maurlahohoo Leafa

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies Dream11 Shooting Guard: Taine Murray

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies Dream11 Small Forward: Nathan Wilson

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies Dream11 Power Forward: Josh Aitcheson

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets vs Auckland Huskies Dream11 Centre: Jaylen Gerrand

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Otago Nuggets possible starting lineup vs Auckland Huskies: Benoit Hayman, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Ngatai, Josh Aitcheson, Jordan Hunt

New Zealand Basketball League ON vs AKH, Auckland Huskies possible starting lineup vs Otago Nuggets: Izayah Maurlahohoo Leafa, Taine Murray, Nathan Wilson, Tohi Smith Milner, Jaylen Gerrand