Singhraj Adhana was 35 when he began taking a keen interest in shooting. While escorting his nephew to a shooting range, he was insisted to take a few shots by a coach. He did well and thus began his love affair with the sport.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old made a terrific comeback in the final of the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event to clinch a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics and thus realised his dream.

But taking up a sport seriously this late wasn’t the only hurdle Adhana had to overcome. He came from a financially weak background and then had to take the 40 km journey between his home to the shooting range every day to keep practicing.

National coach Subhash Rana, took him under his wings after being awestruck by his talent and the dedication to keep improving.

Adhana’s family was supportive despite the financial hurdles and created a shooting range of 10m and 50m at their premises to enable him to train better.

Shooting is an expensive sport and so Adhana’s wife sold her jewellery to help him continue training for Paralympics. “Shooting is an expensive sport, and it was not easy pursuing it," Singhraj said during and interview to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “My wife sold her jewellery to support my shooting dream."

Eventually, Singhraj began winning medals at the national level. In 2018, he made the cut for the Para Asian Games and won a bronze. In that same year, he earned his first international medal by winning a silver in individual and gold in team event at the Chateauroux World Cup held in France.

In 2019, he won a Gold, Sliver and Bronze medals in different events at the 62nd National Shooting Championships held Kerala.

Profile

Date of Birth: 26th January 1982 Native: Faridabad, Haryana

26th January 1982 Native: Faridabad, Haryana Sport: Para Shooting

Para Shooting Event: P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, Pl Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1, Pl Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Training base: Dr. KSSR & Home Range

Dr. KSSR & Home Range Personal coach: Mr. J P Nautiya & Mr. Omprakash Chaudhary

Mr. J P Nautiya & Mr. Omprakash Chaudhary National coach: Mr. Subhash Rana

Achievements

World Rank 4th in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 (P4) and 5th in Pl Men’s 10m Air Pistol event.

Gold medal in P4 Team and Silver in P4 Individual events in Chateauroux World Cup 2018. France.

Bronze medal in P4 of Para Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Gold medal in Pl team event and a Silver medal in P4 individual event at Al Ain World Cup 2019, UAE.

2 Gold in P1, P4 team events and 2 Bronzes in P4 individual and P6 Team events in Osijek World Cup 2019.

Bronze medal in P4 team event in Sydney World Championship 2019, Australia.

Gold medal in P1,Silver in P4 team event and Bronze in P4 individual eventin Al Ain World Cup 2021 held in UAE.

Singhraj grandfather, Late Sh. Subedar Major Sumera Ram Adhana, was an Indian freedom fighter awarded with I.O.M., l.D.S.M., and M.C. for his exemplary service in the British Indian Army during the World War II and later for heading operations to unite princely states after India’s Independence.

His father, Mr. Prem Singh Adhana is a farmer and social worker. Singhraj too actively participated towards various social causes like education for the poor and rights of the disabled at a very young age even with his polio-impaired lower limbs.

