ONE 157: Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs Jimmy Vienot on May 20, India's Asha Roka to Face Alyse Anderson in Lead Card

ONE Championship on Friday announced the line-up for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs Vienot, which will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

In the main event, reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee of Thailand puts his belt on the line against Jimmy Vienot of France.

In the co-main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand defends his strap against #1-ranked contender Joseph Lasiri of Italy.

The lead card features a fierce pairing of Indian MMA sensation Asha Roka and the United States’ Alyse Anderson. The two atom weights look to secure their first victory on the stage.

Asha Roka said, “I’ve truly been inspired by Ritu Phogat and want to build a story as impactful as hers. The ONE Championship stage is just the beginning of the dream I’ve cradled for myself. I have my eyes set on the ONE Atomweight World Title and I will not settle for less. As I write my legacy, I will ensure that I become India’s youngest invincible MMA athlete."

Also at ONE 157, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kicks off with a star-studded quarterfinal round.

On the main card, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand faces an exciting promotional newcomer in the UK’s Jacob Smith, while former divisional king and #1-ranked Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom takes on Brazil’s Walter Goncalves.

On the lead card, #2-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand battles Japan’s Taiki Naito, while Cyprus’ Savvas Michael locks horns with Amir Naseri of Malaysia and Iran.

In addition, the ONE 157 main card features two submission grappling dream matches, as the Ruotolo brothers make their highly anticipated promotional debuts against a pair of bona fide grappling superstars.

Kade Ruotolo faces former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, while Tye Ruotolo takes on former ONE Featherweight World Title challenger Garry Tonon.

