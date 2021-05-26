sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»One Covid-19 Case Found During Olympic Test Event Period - Tokyo 2020 Chief
1-MIN READ

One Covid-19 Case Found During Olympic Test Event Period - Tokyo 2020 Chief

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: AP)

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: AP)

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tokyo 2020 president said on Wednesday that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events late April, but there was no further outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.

But Hashimoto reiterated that the organisers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 26, 2021, 14:47 IST