Online Shooting League Organiser Shimon Sharif Feels 'This Could be the Future' for the Sport

Shimon Sharif, the organiser of the Online Shooting League (OSL) on Monday said he never thought he could oversee an entire event sitting at home, but the trying times due to the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed him to think out of the box.

Austrian Rocks defeated Italian Style in the final to be named champions of the inaugural OSL on Sunday. Teams from six countries took part in the month-long OSL.

"All participants have given a thumbs up to the specially designed format 'Race To 10' which was used for all ten matches," former India shooter Sharif told IANS on Monday.

"It is a very high pressure format and is also very viewer friendly. The teams comprised three rifle shooters.

"I have been thinking about organising a shooting league for many years but I could have never imagined that I would organise a league from my home. These are changing times and I think this could be the future for our sport," he said.

"The experience gained from organising the four Online Shooting Championships during the lockdown was very helpful for a smooth conduct of the OSL.

I did the commentary for all ten matches and realised that it's a very important element for live viewership," Sharif added.