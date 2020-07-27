SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Online Shooting League Organiser Shimon Sharif Feels 'This Could be the Future' for the Sport

Shimon Sharif (Photo Credit: @ShimonSharif)

Shimon Sharif (Photo Credit: @ShimonSharif)

Shimon Sharif said he has been thinking about organising a shooting league for many years but never thought he could do it from home.

  • IANS Kolkata
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
Share this:

Shimon Sharif, the organiser of the Online Shooting League (OSL) on Monday said he never thought he could oversee an entire event sitting at home, but the trying times due to the Covid-19 pandemic has allowed him to think out of the box.

Austrian Rocks defeated Italian Style in the final to be named champions of the inaugural OSL on Sunday. Teams from six countries took part in the month-long OSL.

"All participants have given a thumbs up to the specially designed format 'Race To 10' which was used for all ten matches," former India shooter Sharif told IANS on Monday.

ALSO READ | Decision on Staging London Marathon 2020 Delayed Until August 7 as Organisers Further Consult Local NHS Trusts

"It is a very high pressure format and is also very viewer friendly. The teams comprised three rifle shooters.

"I have been thinking about organising a shooting league for many years but I could have never imagined that I would organise a league from my home. These are changing times and I think this could be the future for our sport," he said.

"The experience gained from organising the four Online Shooting Championships during the lockdown was very helpful for a smooth conduct of the OSL.

I did the commentary for all ten matches and realised that it's a very important element for live viewership," Sharif added.

Next Story
Loading