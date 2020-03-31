SPORTS

Only 479 Days To Go: Tokyo Resets the Clock on Olympics After New Dates are Announced

Tokyo Olympics countdown clock (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus and will start July 23 2021.

  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Tokyo: Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyo’s main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held.

The digital clock in front of the iconic Tokyo station was erected in the run-up to the $12 billion Games. It had been showing the time as normal earlier on Monday after the Olympics were postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay has caused uncertainty for Tokyo businesses and sponsors. At least one electronic store briefly changed its marketing display to show “999” days left, highlighting the uncertainty about when the Games would be held.

On Monday, organisers announced that the Games would run from July 23 to Aug. 8. Officials have previously said the Games would still be called “Tokyo 2020” even though they will now be held in 2021.

