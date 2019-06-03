Take the pledge to vote

Orange is the New Blue: India’s Alternate Jersey For World Cup May Look Like This

While other teams who wear common colours like Blue and Green have already revealed their away jerseys, India has maintained suspense over it.

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
Orange is the New Blue: India's Alternate Jersey For World Cup May Look Like This
The rear side of the jersey is orange in colour as compared to the original blue.
Cricket fans, who have been keenly waiting for India to start its World Cup sojourn, will get to see Virat Kohli and his men turn out on the field in a colour other than blue this time round, with the new ICC rules mandating an away jersey during the tournament to ensure there is no visual clash for the spectators.

While other teams who wear common colours like Blue and Green have already revealed their away jerseys, India has maintained suspense over it. But that may be over now with news agency IANS reporting that it's rear side is orange in colour as compared to the original blue.

IANS quoted a source as saying that it is not exactly an away jersey, as many people are putting it, but an alternate jersey as per the new playing rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"There has been a lot of talks and speculation and people have been calling it an away jersey. But it isn't. It is an alternate jersey that the team will wear when they play England on June 30. As per the new rules, the hosts get to retain their jersey colour when they play an ICC event. Since India also have a blue jersey like England, there is a slight change in colour," the source explained.

While the tournament has already got underway with favourites England winning their first game against South Africa and defending champions Australia thrashing Afghanistan in their opening fixture, India will start their campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Even before India's first game, the team management had a scare when skipper Kohli injured his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Kohli was seen walking off the ground with his right thumb dipped in ice. Before that, Team India physio Patrick Farhart attended him and assessed the situation. While it is still unclear if Kohli hurt his thumb while batting or fielding, Farhart took all the necessary precautions as the run-machine looked in discomfort. But there is nothing to worry and the captain is set to take the field on June 5.
