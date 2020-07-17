Orange Rock Crowned PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Champions

Orange Rock Esports emerged as winners of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 in a tournament that saw both and professional teams fight against each other for the title.

The prize pool of the tournament was a whopping ₹18,60,000, out of which the champions won ₹6,00,000. Fnatic and VSG Crawlers finished second and third, respectively and they were awarded ₹3,00,000 and ₹1,50,000, respectively.

On the final day of the Grand Finals stage, the battle for the number 1 rank was a hard-fought one. At the end of the day, OR sat comfortably atop the table with 157 points and 66 kills. Fnatic notched 151 points (68 kills) and VSG Crawlers 124 points (51).

Fnatic in particular did well to finish second given that they started the day at fourth. Similarly, VSG also made a comeback to finish within the podium places.

Here are the final standings of PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals:

1 Orange Rock - 157 points

2 Fnatic - 151 points

3 VSG Crawlers - 124 points

4 Megastars - 117 points

5 SWAT Official - 107 points

6 U Mumba Esports - 104 points

7 Rising Falcon- 82 points

8 Havoc Esports - 79 points

9 Initiative Esports - 77 points

10 Synerge - 74 points

11 No Rules Xtreme - 70 points

12 Off Guard - 66 points

13 Optimum Esports - 64 points

14 Forceone Esports - 53 points

15 Team Xhibit - 47 points

16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 37 points