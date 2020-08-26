SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Orioles LH Wade LeBlanc Done For Season With Elbow Injury

Orioles LH Wade LeBlanc Done For Season With Elbow Injury

The Baltimore Orioles have placed lefthander Wade LeBlanc on the 60day injured list with a seasonending elbow problem.

Share this:

BALTIMORE: The Baltimore Orioles have placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem.

LeBlanc walked off the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Boston after experiencing elbow tightness. The injury has been diagnosed as a stress reaction.

Signed to a minor league contract in January, LeBlanc earned a big league deal in July and worked his way into the starting rotation of the rebuilding Orioles. The 36-year-old started six games, going 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA.

The Orioles were the eighth major league team LeBlanc pitched for since breaking into the big leagues in 2008 with San Diego.

Baltimore recalled lefty Keegan Akin to fill the void in the roster.

___

Also Watch

Internet’s New Obsession: A Viral Mashup Of ‘Kokilaben Grilling Gopi Bahu’

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 12:43 AM IST
Next Story
Loading