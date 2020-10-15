Orlando City Unbeaten Streak At 11 After Draw With NYCFC

New York City FC midfielder Gary Mackay-Steven, left, fights for position on the ball against Orlando City forward Nani during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla.: Chris Mueller scored an early goal, Brian Rowe had seven saves, and Orlando City played New York City FC to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday night, extending its unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Orlando City (8-2-7) is unbeaten in its last 11 games.

Ruan Gregorio Teixeira started left then darted back to his right to evade a defender and lofted an entry from the end line to the top of the six-yard box where Mueller put away a header to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute for Orlando (8-2-7).

Rowe, making his second start of the season in place of Pedro Gallese (international duty), has 10 saves and one goal allowed this season. The 31-year-old Rowe started every game last season and finished with seven shutouts.

Keaton Parks put away his own rebound, after Rowe made a sliding stop at the top of the six-yard box. He scored into an empty net for New York City (8-7-3).

NYCFC has just two losses in its last 12 games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports