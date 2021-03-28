Orleans Masters: Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala Lose Men's Doubles Final

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost to fourth-seeded English pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in the men’s doubles final of the Orleans Masters on Sunday.

On Saturday, Garaga, 21, and Panjala, 20, had become the first Indians to enter the title clash of the Super 100 badminton tournament, when they defeated Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes.

Lane and Vendy had defeated Sabar Karyaman Gutama and M. Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia 10-21, 21-16, 21-13 in 47 minutes in the other semi-final match.

They were the only Indians in the fray as fourth seed Saina Nehwal Saina lost in the women’s singles semi-finals to unseeded Line Christophersen of Denmark 17-21, 17-21 in just 28 minutes.

In the women’s doubles semi-finals, eighth-seeded pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy went down to Thai top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21, 9-21 in 37 minutes.

In a mixed doubles semi-final match, Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark defeated Indians Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini 21-9, 21-23, 21-7 in 54 minutes.