Orleans Masters: Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy Enter Semi-finals

Saina Nehwal marked the day of the release of her biopic in theatre with a win at Orleans Masters as she made the semi-finals of the tournament along with two doubles pairs in Ashwini Ponnappa N Sikki Reddy and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala. Saina Nehwal registered a fighting three-game win against USA’s Iris Wang while Ashwini-Sikki got a two-game win over their English opponents. Garaga-Panjala also fought their way against a French pair to reach the last four on Friday.

Saina won her second straight three-game match as she took three games to beat her last 16 opponent as well. It took Saina exactly an hour to get past Wang 21-19, 17-21, 21-19. Next up for Saina will most likely be Denmark’s Line Christophersen unless her compatriot Ira Sharma can pull off a big upset and set up an all-Indian semi-final.

Eight seeded Ashwini and Sikki beat England’s third seeds Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-14, 21-18 in 42 minutes. They will now face Thai top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Ashwini and Sikki raced to a 4-0 lead in the first game before their opponents scored four consecutive points to level the scores. The two teams then went toe-to-toe until the score was eighth-all, after which Ashwini and Sikki won four consecutive points to lead 12-8. There was no turning back for the Indians after that as they maintained their dominance and took the game 21-14.

The second game was a far closer affair with the score at the interval reading 11-9 in the Indians’ favour. Ashwini and Sikki won another point after the restart after which Birch and Smith won three consecutive points to make it 12-12. The two teams exchanged points after that until Ashwini and Sikki managed to take a two-point lead at 17-15. They maintained that position, and eventually took the second game 21-18.

The other Indian pair, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, beat France’s Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov 21-17, 10-21, 22-20 in an hour and three minutes.

In the semi-finals, they now face England’s Callum Hemming and Steve Stallwood, who beat Indian seventh seeds M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Later on Friday, Indian top seed Kidambi Srikanth plays his men’s singles semi-final match against Frenchman Toma Junior Popov, Ira is up against Christophersen and the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv and Ashwini take on English pair Max Flynn and Jessica Pugh.

