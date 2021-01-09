OSA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Osasuna vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in order to keep pace with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid when they face Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday.

It has been a tough season for Osasuna as they have managed to win just 3 out of their 16 games till date. Half of these matches have ended in defeat and now, they are now languishing in 19th place on the table.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have recovered nicely after an indifferent start to their season. They have been unbeaten in the top-flight league and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run. And, they have managed to grab the maximum quota of three points in six of those fixtures.

For Osasuna, midfielder Lucas Torro is still in the final phase of his return journey and could return to training next week. Forward Adrian Lopez has also suffered with an injury and hence, will miss out.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be enthused with the return of Sergio Ramos.

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid captain: Karim Benzema

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid vice-captain: Ante Budimir

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid defenders: Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid midfielders: Roberto Torres, Javi Martinez Calvo, Luka Modric, Casemiro

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Team for Osasuna vs Real Madrid strikers: Karim Benzema, Ante Budimir

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Osasuna probable line-up vs Real Madrid: Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal; Roberto Torres, Javi Martinez Calvo, Jon Moncayola, Kike Barja; Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

OSA vs RM La Liga, Dream11 Real Madrid probable line-up vs Osasuna: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio