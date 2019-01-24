English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Osaka Edges Pliskova to Set up Open Final with Kvitova
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka outgunned Karolina Pliskova Thursday to set up an Australian Open final against Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova.
Picture Credit: Twitter/AUS Open
Loading...
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka outgunned Karolina Pliskova Thursday to set up an Australian Open final against Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova.
The 21-year-old Japanese star overcame the seventh seed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach a second straight Grand Slam decider after her breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year's US Open.
Osaka started strongly to take the first set as the match began with the roof of Rod Laver Arena closed amid sweltering temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Farenheit).
But Pliskova, who ousted American great Williams with an epic comeback to make the semi-finals on Wednesday, roared back in the second before Osaka edged past her in the third.
"I expected it, I expected a really hard battle," Osaka said of Pliskova's attempt to come back from a set and a break down.
"I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win."
She said her win at Flushing Meadows helped settle her nerves against the never-say-die Czech.
"I was so scared serving second serves, I was like 'oh my God, please!'" she said. "I guess that's experience, I don't know.
Osaka is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the US and Australian Opens back to back.
She will also become the new world number one, replacing Romania's Simona Halep, if she beats Kvitova in the final.
Pliskova was the bookies' favourite for the title after her effort against Williams but made a slow start, hitting only four winners to Osaka's 16 in the first set.
The fired up Japanese also dominated on serve as she ended Pliskova's 10-match winning streak.
After blasting down an ace in her first service game, Osaka carved out three break points on Pliskova's serve.
A blistering backhand gave her the advantage following a baseline slugfest with the Czech.
Pliskova double faulted to hand Osaka a second break and the Japanese star went on to serve out the set with an ace after 32 minutes.
The opening four games of the second set all went against serve as Pliskova threw everything at Osaka trying to find a way back into the match.
Osaka absorbed the pressure and continued to play her shots as the dogged Czech went on the attack.
She held on until two unforced errors, trailing at 5-4, handed a jubilant Pliskova the second set after 41 minutes.
Osaka managed a crucial hold as the third game of the third set turned into a seven-minute arm-wrestle, fending off three break points.
She then broke in the next game but Pliskova continued to press and the Japanese player had to see off break point with an ace before serving out the match.
She hit another ace on match point which was called out but successfully challenged the decision to ensure she made the final.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 21-year-old Japanese star overcame the seventh seed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach a second straight Grand Slam decider after her breakthrough triumph over Serena Williams at last year's US Open.
Osaka started strongly to take the first set as the match began with the roof of Rod Laver Arena closed amid sweltering temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Farenheit).
But Pliskova, who ousted American great Williams with an epic comeback to make the semi-finals on Wednesday, roared back in the second before Osaka edged past her in the third.
"I expected it, I expected a really hard battle," Osaka said of Pliskova's attempt to come back from a set and a break down.
"I just told myself to regroup in the third set and try as hard as I could no matter what, and I managed to win."
She said her win at Flushing Meadows helped settle her nerves against the never-say-die Czech.
"I was so scared serving second serves, I was like 'oh my God, please!'" she said. "I guess that's experience, I don't know.
Osaka is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the US and Australian Opens back to back.
She will also become the new world number one, replacing Romania's Simona Halep, if she beats Kvitova in the final.
Pliskova was the bookies' favourite for the title after her effort against Williams but made a slow start, hitting only four winners to Osaka's 16 in the first set.
The fired up Japanese also dominated on serve as she ended Pliskova's 10-match winning streak.
After blasting down an ace in her first service game, Osaka carved out three break points on Pliskova's serve.
A blistering backhand gave her the advantage following a baseline slugfest with the Czech.
Pliskova double faulted to hand Osaka a second break and the Japanese star went on to serve out the set with an ace after 32 minutes.
The opening four games of the second set all went against serve as Pliskova threw everything at Osaka trying to find a way back into the match.
Osaka absorbed the pressure and continued to play her shots as the dogged Czech went on the attack.
She held on until two unforced errors, trailing at 5-4, handed a jubilant Pliskova the second set after 41 minutes.
Osaka managed a crucial hold as the third game of the third set turned into a seven-minute arm-wrestle, fending off three break points.
She then broke in the next game but Pliskova continued to press and the Japanese player had to see off break point with an ace before serving out the match.
She hit another ace on match point which was called out but successfully challenged the decision to ensure she made the final.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
- Facebook is Cracking Down on Fake News With Harsher Penalties, Ahead of Crucial Elections in India
- Taking LA Streets by Storm, J Sisters Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner go on a Girls Night Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results