1-MIN READ

Osaka Says She's Out Of French Open With Injured Hamstring

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy while posing for photographs at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.

Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.

Osaka, who is ranked No. 3, hurt the hamstring last month at the Western & Southern Open, also in New York, and withdrew from that tournaments final because of it, then wore heavy tape during the U.S. Open.

Unfortunately I wont be able to play the French Open this year, Osaka said on Twitter. My hamstring is still sore so I wont have time to prepare for the clay these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time.”

Osaka would not have been a favorite on the clay surface. The U.S. Open title was her third major tournament title.

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
