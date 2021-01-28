Osborne, Gray Help No. 16 Florida State Beat Miami 81-59
Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State routed shorthanded Miami 8159 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.
January 28, 2021
M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also had 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Florida State trails only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.
Walker made 5 of 6 shots from the floor, and Calhoun was 4 of 6 shots.
Osborne has been a reserve in all of Florida States games and has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games.
Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8). Anthony Walker and Kameron McGusty each had 13 points.
The Seminoles shot 32 of 62 from the floor. The Hurricanes shot 20 of 54.
Florida State used a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 54-33 with 11:06 left. The Seminoles led by 24 points, at 71-47 late in the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Seminoles are poised to move up into the top 15 if they also pick up a road win over Georgia Tech, which would complete a 6-0 month.
TAKEAWAYS
Miami had eight first-half turnovers, shot just 8 of 25 from the floor and lacked the manpower to keep up with Florida States depth.
Florida State dominated the undersized Hurricanes on the boards 44-23. The Seminoles have won six straight in the rivalry.
UP NEXT
Miami: At Wake Forest on Saturday.
Florida State: At Georgia Tech on Saturday.