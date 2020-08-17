O'Sullivan wins 6th world snooker title, at age 44

Ronnie OSullivan became world snooker champion for the sixth time and at the age of 44 by beating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final on Sunday.

OSullivan moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

OSullivan had a tough run to the final, beating Chinese star Ding Junhui in the second round, former world champion Mark Williams in the quarterfinals, and then three-time winner Mark Selby in a spectacular semifinal that went to a decider.

The best-of-35-frame match against Wilson, a first-time finalist, ended up being a procession after OSullivan won seven straight frames in Sundays afternoon session from 10-8 up.

Returning for the evening session at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, OSullivan needed just one more frame for the win and sealed it with a break of 96.

Regarded as the most talented player ever, OSullivan a right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed won the world title in 2001, 04, 08, 12 and 13. He now has 37 career ranking titles, a record, and is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries.

He also has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play (15) than anyone else, including one officially timed at only 5 minutes, 20 seconds at the worlds in 1997.

The outspoken OSullivan made waves during this tournament by saying the standard of players coming through was not that good really and that hed probably have to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50 in the world.

He has now won world titles in three different decades. Reardon won all of his in the 1970s, Davis won all of his in the ’80s, and Hendry won his seven in the ’90s.

Snooker fans were allowed in for the final, with the sport being used by the government as a pilot event to test the safe return of spectators in the hope that bigger crowds can start attending venues from the start of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off previously planned pilot events including at the Crucible after the first day of the world championship with some fans in attendance in early August amid fears over the coronavirus infection rate.

