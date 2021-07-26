Our Sportspersons Continue to Make Us Proud: PM Modi Wishes Winners at World Cadet Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the Indian wrestling contingent as they won 13 medals, including 5 gold, at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

“Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/3HlOrKTtDB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021

Priya Malik famously won gold, beating Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the women’s 73kg final.

The Freestyle Team as well as the likes of Tannu, Komal, Aman Gulia, Sagar Jaglan, Chirag and Jaideep clinched gold as Jaskaran Singh and India Women’s Wrestling team won silver. Ankit Gulia, Varsha, and Sahil claimed bronze medals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here