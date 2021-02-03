Over 500 Australian Open Players, Staff to Quarantine After Covid-19 Case in Melbourne

Australian Open finds itself in a new challenge after a worker at one of the event's quarantine hotels in Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Due to the new development, between 500 and 600 players, officials and staff are to go into isolation just days before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year on Monday. This comes in the middle of the warm-up events ahead of the big tournaments.

Wednesday's play at the six warm-up tournaments that are taking place in Melbourne will be affected due to the new case, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said, as reported by BBC. However, Andrews further added, "At this stage there is no impact on the tournament proper."

Andrews made it clear that the Australian Open will "proceed next week" and that decision had already been made.

The man who has tested positive is a 26-year-old and as per BBC's report, he is believed to have tested positive for the UK strain of the virus. He was working at the hotel where some of the 1000 players, officials and staff stayed for the 14-day quarantine on their arrival to Australia.

Andrew stated that all the 500-600 Australian Open-related parties were deemed as "casual contacts" of the man and that the players will be free to get back to competing once they test negative.

"This is one case, there is no need for people to be panicked or alarmed," Andrews said, adding that the state of Victoria would have some restrictions again, including the need to wear masks indoors.

"We have proved as a state very successful in managing these sort of outbreaks and issues," he added.