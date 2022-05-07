Over 8,000 to Participate in Khelo India Youth Games

More than 8,000 athletes will participate in the fourth season of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held from June 4 to 13.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The mascot, logo, jersey and theme song of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be launched at the inaugural event in Panchkula on Saturday in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Several multipurpose halls, synthetic tracks etc. have been constructed for the successful conduct of KIYG. Besides, an auditorium has been constructed at a badminton hall of Government Women’s College in Sector 14, Panchkula.

The state-of-the-art hockey stadia are ready in Panchkula and Shahbad towns. In addition, an all-weather swimming pool has been built in Ambala.

The KIYG is being organised jointly by the state government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The event will feature 25 sports, including five traditional games — Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba and Yogasana. The games will be held in Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.