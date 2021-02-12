Owens Scores 27 To Carry Montana Past Weber St. 80-67

News18 Logo

MISSOULA, Mont.: Kyle Owens had a career-high 27 points as Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

Cameron Parker had 15 points and six assists for Montana (9-9, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan added 13 points. Brandon Whitney had six rebounds and six assists.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for the Wildcats (11-5, 6-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Dontay Bassett added 13 points. Isiah Brown had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


