News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Own Goal Gives Wolves 1-0 Win Over Leeds In Premier League
1-MIN READ

Own Goal Gives Wolves 1-0 Win Over Leeds In Premier League

Own Goal Gives Wolves 1-0 Win Over Leeds In Premier League

Illan Mesliers own goal gave Wolverhampton a 10 win over Leeds on Friday in the Premier League.

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Illan Mesliers own goal gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win over Leeds on Friday in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper unknowingly turned the ball into his own net after Adama Traores second-half drive came back off the crossbar.

Mateusz Klich hit the post and Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside for Leeds, while Wolves keeper Rui Patricio twice denied Liam Cooper and smartly saved from Helder Costa in stoppage time.

Wolves recorded back-to-back victories for just the second time this season to go above Leeds into 11th and leave the visitors still searching for their 200th Premier League win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...