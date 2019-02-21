English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ozil Holds Key to His Arsenal Future, Says Emery
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has urged playmaker Mesut Ozil to shake off his minor injuries and illnesses and produce consistent performances to regain his place in the starting lineup.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has urged playmaker Mesut Ozil to shake off his minor injuries and illnesses and produce consistent performances to regain his place in the starting lineup.
Loading...
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has urged playmaker Mesut Ozil to shake off his minor injuries and illnesses and produce consistent performances to regain his place in the starting lineup.
German midfielder Ozil has started only four matches for Arsenal since a 1-1 draw with Wolves in November but could make his return for Thursday's second leg against BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 32.
Emery has dropped Ozil on multiple occasions due to "tactical reasons" this season but has been pleased with the midfielder's response in training this week.
"The key is in his hand. He is working very well this week and I asked him in our conversation to be consistent, to be available for us in training," Emery told reporters on Wednesday.
"When you can train with quality and consistency, you can help with the best performances for us in games.
"Now, the way he is looking, is good for all the players because we are now in a big and an important moment for the season. Without the injuries, without being sick. Like that, I think we can see the best Mesut with us."
Arsenal are trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Belarus after a dismal performance last week and will be without the suspended striker Alexandre Lacazette.
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is pushing for a starting spot after recovering from a knee problem, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ill.Ozil holds key to his Arsenal future, says Emery
German midfielder Ozil has started only four matches for Arsenal since a 1-1 draw with Wolves in November but could make his return for Thursday's second leg against BATE Borisov in the Europa League round of 32.
Emery has dropped Ozil on multiple occasions due to "tactical reasons" this season but has been pleased with the midfielder's response in training this week.
"The key is in his hand. He is working very well this week and I asked him in our conversation to be consistent, to be available for us in training," Emery told reporters on Wednesday.
"When you can train with quality and consistency, you can help with the best performances for us in games.
"Now, the way he is looking, is good for all the players because we are now in a big and an important moment for the season. Without the injuries, without being sick. Like that, I think we can see the best Mesut with us."
Arsenal are trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Belarus after a dismal performance last week and will be without the suspended striker Alexandre Lacazette.
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is pushing for a starting spot after recovering from a knee problem, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ill.Ozil holds key to his Arsenal future, says Emery
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Campaign to Remove 'Stupid Rat' From Scorsese's 'The Departed' Has Plagued the Internet
- Bhumi Pednekar Turns the Tables on Netizens With These Hilarious 'Sonchiriya' Memes
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results