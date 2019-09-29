Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pablo Carreno Busta Wins First ATP Title in Over Two Years at Chengdu

Chengdu Open: Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to win the title.

AFP

Updated:September 29, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pablo Carreno Busta Wins First ATP Title in Over Two Years at Chengdu
Pablo Carreno Busta won his fourth career ATP title in China. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)

Chengdu: Pablo Carreno Busta claimed his first ATP title in more than two years after outlasting Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik to win the Chengdu Open Sunday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard collapsed to his knees after prevailing in just over two gruelling hours, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

The world-ranked 63's last title on the ATP Tour came at Portugal's Estoril in May 2017.

The triumph in China was his fourth career crown and comes after Carreno Busta struggled with a shoulder injury earlier this year.

"The surface was fast but I was very good with my serve during all my matches and I think that was the key to me being the winner of the tournament," he said.

"This year has been quite tough for me because of injuries at the beginning of the year.

"It's really tough when you cannot play and cannot enjoy this sport.

"But I just tried to continue working hard because I know when you work and you do as much as possible, normally you will get the prize."

Bublik, 22, ranked 71st, had been chasing a maiden ATP title.

He stunned fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram