Packers' Adams 'Probably Doubtful' To Play Against Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says its probably doubtful that wide receiver Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury.

Adams hasnt practiced this week since leaving the Packers 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said theres a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine on Sunday.

Well give him the rest of the week to see where hes at, but ultimately weve got to see if hes able to go, LaFleur said Friday. I know hes doing everything in his power to make that happen, but Id say right now hes probably doubtful.

Adams has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season. He caught 14 passes in a season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutsons 78-year-old franchise record for receptions in a game.

The status of defensive tackle Kenny Clark also remains uncertain after he missed the Lions game with a groin injury. Clark has practiced some this week.

Hes made progress, theres no doubt, LaFleur said. Hes definitely not 100% yet. Again, hes another guy were going to give up until game time and well have to determine whether or not he can go.

