Packers' Davante Adams Says His Hamstring Feels Better

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get away from Detroit Lions' Will Harris during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says his hamstring is feeling even better than it did last week, when he tweeted his frustration over not playing in a Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams has missed two straight games, but is hoping to return for the Packers Sunday matchup at Tampa Bay (3-2). As the Packers returned from their bye week, Adams was a full participant in Wednesdays practice and said the hamstring feels just as good now as it did before he injured it.

Its a little different when youre dealing with a hamstring, Adams said. Its one of those muscle, soft-tissue injuries you cant really tough through them because your leg literally doesnt function the same way without everything working together in there. I feel like we gave it ample time at this point to do its thing, so well wait for the call.

Adams apparently believed he was ready to return for the Falcons game back on Oct. 5.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection issued a tweet that morning saying that Ive done everything I need to do and proved Im ready, but I guess I dont know my body as well as others. Adams deleted the tweet about half an hour later.

Obviously at that point, I felt great to play, Adams said. But even if Im not 100%, I mean, Ive played few football games feeling 100%.

Adams said he sent the tweet because he was frustrated by the teams decision to make him inactive for that game. Adams said he deleted the tweet just so there were no distractions on gameday and my teammates could go out there and take care of business without hearing about too much extra stuff.

Adams opened the season by catching 14 passes in a 43-34 victory at Minnesota to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutsons 78-year-old franchise record for receptions in a game.

But he injured his hamstring in a 42-21 triumph over Detroit the following week and hasnt played since.

Although Adams has made three straight Pro Bowl appearances and is Green Bays top receiver, the Packers (4-0) have shown they can thrive without him.

Green Bay won all four games that Adams missed with turf toe last year and has gone 2-0 in his absence this season. The Packers lead the NFL in points per game (38.0) and yards per play (6.8).

For the second straight season, Adams absence has allowed other playmakers a chance to emerge.

Allen Lazard caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, though he injured his core in that game and has since gone on injured reserve.

With neither Adams nor Lazard on the field in a Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted tight ends and running backs on each of his four touchdown passes in Green Bays 30-16 victory.

Tight end Robert Tonyan caught six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, increasing his season total to five. Running back Aaron Jones caught Rodgers first touchdown pass of the game. Running back Jamaal Williams had eight receptions for 95 yards,

Other guys have stepped up and gotten opportunities, Rodgers sad. Last year, it was Allen and Jake (Kumerow) and Jamaal and Aaron Jones in the passing game. And this year its obviously Bobby and Jamaal and Jonesy. So its been really good for those guys.

NOTES: Defensive tackle Kenny Clark also was a full participant in Wednesdays practice. Clark hasnt played since a groin injury knocked him out of a season-opening victory at Minnesota. Cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) didnt practice.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL