Packers' Jones Doesn't Practice, Status Uncertain For Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a calf injury that makes his status uncertain for his teams game Sunday at Houston.

The injury kept Jones from practicing Friday. He had practiced all week up to that point.

Just kind of felt my calf get tight during (Thursdays) practice, Jones said. I really didnt pay it much attention, and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started feeling it.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that well give him up to game-time to see if he can do it or not.

I feel like Im confident I can play, Jones said. But I know our trainers and doctors have the players best interests in mind. Im going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but its up to the team doctors.

Jones has run for 389 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries this year. He also has 18 catches for 161 yards and two more scores. His seven total touchdowns this season put him in a four-way tie for the NFL lead with New Orleans Alvin Kamara and Minnesota teammates Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Jones has 26 total touchdowns, the most in the NFL during that stretch.

LaFleur labeled Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Kevin King as doubtful for Sundays game.

Bakhtiari hasnt practiced all week after leaving a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay in the third quarter.

The Packers havent indicated how they would shuffle their line if Bakhtiari cant play. They used Rick Wagner at left tackle after Bakhtiari got hurt against Tampa Bay. Left guard Elgton Jenkins started at right tackle in the season opener and is versatile enough to play left tackle if necessary.

King missed the Tampa Bay game with a quadriceps injury. Josh Jackson started in his place at Tampa Bay.

