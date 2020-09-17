Packers Open Home Schedule Looking To Continue Lions' Slide

DETROIT (0-1) at GREEN BAY (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Lions 0-1; Packers 1-0

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 102-72-7

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Lions 23-20 in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2019

LAST WEEK – Lions lost 27-23 to Bears; Packers beat Vikings 43-34

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 26, Packers No. 5

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (9), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (2).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (12), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES Packers have won seven straight home openers. … Lions have lost 10 straight overall, dating to last season, and 13 of 14. … Lions blew 17-point, fourth-quarter lead in season-opening loss at home to Chicago. … Lions coach Matt Patricia has lost 11 games in two-plus seasons after leading in the final quarter. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur owns 7-0 record against NFC North foes. … Packers two wins over Lions last season were decided by total of four points. Packers never led either game until making winning FG as time expired. … Lions had beaten Packers four straight times from 2017-18. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who threw a pivotal interception in loss to Bears, has thrown two-plus TDs in nine of last 10 starts against Green Bay. … Stafford has thrown for 5,186 career yards against Packers, more than any other player. Staffords 34 TD career passes against Green Bay tie Johnny Unitas for most of any player. … RB Adrian Peterson had 114 yards from scrimmage in Detroit debut, four days after first practice with team. … Lions DE Trey Flowers made six tackles, had a sack and forced fumble in opener. … WR Kenny Golladay, inactive in Week 1 with a hamstring injury, is averaging 92.8 yards receiving and has two receiving TDs in four games against Packers. … Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall draft pick, may make NFL debut after being inactive against Chicago with a hamstring injury. … Packers controlled ball for 41 minutes, 16 seconds against Minnesota for their highest time of possession in a game since Nov. 22, 2009. … Packers dealing with changes on offensive line after losing RG Lane Taylor to season-ending knee injury. … Green Bay CB Jaire Alexander had sack, safety and interception against Vikings, becoming fifth player in last 20 years to accomplish all three feats in one game. … Fantasy tip: Packers WR Davante Adams 14 catches in season-opening win over Minnesota tied Don Hutsons 78-year-old franchise record.

___

