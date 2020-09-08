Packers Place LB Martin, CB Ento On IR, Sign CB Nickerson

GREEN BAY, Wis.: The Green Bay Packers have placed rookie linebacker Kamal Martin and cornerback Kabion Ento on injured reserve and have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Martin and Ento will be eligible to return after missing at least three games.

The Packers didnt specify the injuries for Martin and Ento, though ESPN has reported that Martin has a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Martin, a fifth-round draft pick from Minnesota, had been competing for a potential starting spot at inside linebacker. Martins injury means that the native of Burnsville, Minnesota, wont get to make his NFL debut in his home state when the Packers face the Vikings on Sunday.

Ento, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Colorado, spent all of last season on the Packers practice squad.

Nickerson played four games and made one start with Jacksonville last year and spent the rest of the season on the Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks practice squads. He played 16 games and made two starts in 2018 for the New York Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round from Tulane earlier that year.

