Packers Play Lions In Matchup Of NFC North's Best And Worst

GREEN BAY (9-3) at DETROIT (5-7)

Sunday, 4:25 ET, Fox

OPENING LINE Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD Packers 8-4-0, Lions 4-7-1

SERIES RECORD Packers lead 103-72-7

LAST MEETING Packers beat Lions 42-21 on Sept. 20 in Green Bay

LAST WEEK Packers beat Philadelphia 30-16; Lions beat Bears 34-30

AP PRO32 RANKING Packers No. 4, Lions No. 25

PACKERS OFFENSE OVERALL (2), RUSH (8-T), PASS (5)

PACKERS DEFENSE OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (11)

LIONS OFFENSE OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

LIONS DEFENSE OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (26-T)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: The Packers are 30-11 against the Lions since 2000 and 16-5 against them when QB Aaron Rodgers starts. Green Bay is seeking to sweep the series with Detroit for the 10th time in the last 17 seasons. … The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Lions and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay. … Green Bay can also qualify for the playoffs with a win at Detroit and a loss by Arizona, the Los Angeles Rams or a Seattle victory over the winless New York Jets. … Rodgers has thrown for an NFL-high 36 scores and is the league’s first player with 35-plus touchdowns in five seasons. RB Aaron Jones, who had 130 yards rushing last week, ran for a career-high 168 yards against Detroit in September. … WR Davante Adams has a TD catch in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutsons franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game streaks during the 1941-42 and 1943-44 seasons. Adams, Antonio Brown (2018) and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens (2007) are the three players in league history to have at least five catches and a TD reception in seven straight games in one season. … Adams has 13 TD catches, tied with Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the league lead. … S Darnell Savage has three interceptions over his last two games. OLB ZaDarius Smith has 4 sacks over his last five games. … The Packers had a season-high seven sacks against the Eagles. … Detroit scored two TDs in the final 2:18 last week at Chicago to win after being down 10 points in the fourth quarter in interim coach Darrell Bevell’s first game after replacing Matt Patricia. … The Lions are one game behind a wild-card spot in the NFC, but their last four games are against teams with .500 or better records: Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. … Matthew Stafford has led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks, the most in the NFL since 2009, and his total ties Hall of Famer John Elway for seventh on the all-time list. … Stafford threw for 402 yards against the Bears, becoming the seventh player in NFL history with at least 10 games with 400 yards passing. … RB Adrian Peterson has run for two TDs in two straight games and with 28 career games with multiple rushing TDs, he trails just Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (38) and Emmitt Smith (36) in league history. … WR Marvin Jones had a season-high 116 yards receiving against Chicago and scored for the fifth time in six games. … LB Jamie Collins had 10 tackles last week and has had a sack in two straight games against the Packers. … DE Everson Griffen has 2 1/2 sacks and has defended two passes in his past four games. … Fantasy tip: Marvin Jones is a sneaky start. He has been targeted 12 times in each of the last two games and has eight receiving TDs in eight games against Green Bay.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP_NFL