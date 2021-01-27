Packers' Rodgers Clarifies Postgame Remarks About His Future

GREEN BAY, Wis.: All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says I dont think theres any reason why I wouldnt be back with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added that his future isnt necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game theres a lot of guys futures that are uncertain, myself included.

Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I dont think theres any reason why I wouldnt be back, Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radios The Pat McAfee Show. But theres not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didnt do it.

While discussing his postgame comments, Rodgers said Tuesday that it just kind of hit me in the moment as he was thinking about some teammates whose futures were uncertain. The Packers list of potential free agents includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among others.

Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.

I havent even had the conversations yet, Rodgers said. This is Day 2. Yesterday was exit meetings. I had my meetings with my quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and you say goodbye to your teammates and you start to clear your locker out. But Im around this week. Its not like jetting out of town and, Sayonara, Green Bay.

Theres conversations to be had. Im going to have them with the right people. But its the same conversations we have every single year. Theres no big, Im going to come to the table with I need this, this and this. We have honest conversations about where were at every single year, whether thats with (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst), (coach) Matt (LaFleur), (CEO) Mark (Murphy). Ive had these conversations for years. Thats part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction were going.

Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay and has three years remaining on the four-year, $118 million extension he signed in August 2018. The two-time MVP has said on multiple occasions that the Packers decision to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

Naturally theres times where you let your mind go to, Maybe Im going to be a Packer for life, or, Im going to be like a Tim Duncan or a (Derek) Jeter or Kobe (Bryant) and play with one team my entire career, Rodgers said Tuesday. I think naturally you dream about that. Thats kind of like a dream scenario. Ive talked about that for much of my career. I think when they drafted Jordan, it was more just like the reality kicking in, going, Hey, thats actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.

