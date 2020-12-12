Packers Rule TE Sternberger Out For Sunday's Game With Lions

News18 Logo

Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sundays game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.

GREEN BAY, Wis.: Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sundays game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.

Sternberger was injured during the Packers last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.

Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage (groin) and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion) and Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable.

Savage, who has three interceptions in Green Bays last two games, practiced on a limited basis Friday. St. Brown also was a full participant in Fridays practice. Taylor didnt practice on Friday after being a limited participant a day earlier.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


