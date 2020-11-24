Packers' Valdes-Scantling Ready To Bounce Back After Fumble

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to make sure his costly fumble in an overtime loss to Indianapolis doesn’t ruin the breakthrough season he’s been putting together.

The third-year pro will try to bounce back Sunday night when the NFC North-leading Packers (7-3) host the Chicago Bears (5-5).

Mistakes dont define you, Valdes-Scantling said Monday. People cant define who you are. Theres only one judge and thats the man up top.

Valdes-Scantling says he received some death threats on social media Sunday after his fumble led to the Colts’ game-deciding field goal in Green Bay’s 34-31 loss. Valdes-Scantling had been having a productive game until that turnover.

Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences, Valdes-Scantling said. I guess thats one of those things, with the profession that were in, youve got to take it for what it is, dont let it affect you. It doesnt affect me. People can say whatever they want. As long as people in this building and in my family, they all care about me, thats all that matters.

Valdes-Scantling had caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and was trying to head upfield in overtime when the Colts’ Julian Blackmon knocked the ball loose and DeForest Buckner recovered the fumble at Green Bays 29-yard line.

Indianapolis Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 39-yard field goal four plays later.

Valdes-Scantling sent out a tweet Sunday night in which he referenced the death threats. In his tweet, Valdes-Scantling called the tweets sick and added that Im good. My team got my back.

Obviously I wasnt fearful of my life or anything, Valdes-Scantling said. Thats never the case. It was more so the fact that to get people to understand that were humans, too, were not just some number on a jersey, that were people first.

Valdes-Scantlings performance reflected a career that already has featured plenty of highs and lows. The 2018 fifth-round pick from South Florida has emerged as the Packers main deep threat, but has struggled to gain consistency.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur noted that the Packers wouldnt have been in position to win Sunday’s game without Valdes-Scantlings contributions. Valdes-Scantling caught a 47-yard pass on a third-and-10 play that helped set up Mason Crosbys game-tying 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation. He also drew a pass interference penalty that resulted in a 51-yard gain on a touchdown drive late in the first half.

I have a lot of love for Marquez, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. it happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals carrying the ball, but Ive had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously.

The fumble overshadowed the progress Valdes-Scantling has made this year.

Valdes-Scantling has caught 25 passes for 518 yards through 10 games this year after having just 26 catches for 452 yards all of 2019. His four touchdown receptions this year match his career total heading into the season.

In the game preceding Green Bay’s trip to Indianapolis, Valdes-Scantling helped the Packers beat Jacksonville 24-20 by catching four passes for a career-high 149 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown.

I just think hes playing with a lot more confidence, LaFleur said. Hes more decisive. I see him catching the ball with strong hands. Hes had his moments, just like everybody has. Thats football.

This is a tough game for tough-minded men, and you have to be mentally strong. And I think thats where hes improved the most is, you know, despite maybe having a bad play hes able to bounce back, and I would expect nothing other than that moving forward from him.

