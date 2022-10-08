Paddy Pimblett Floors US Marines With Ease During Training

British UFC star Paddy Pimblett has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the pro-fighting spectrum courtesy of his immense skills and weird antics. Paddy the baddy has taken his outlandish training regime a notch higher by grinding himself with US Marines at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. In a recent video, the Brit was seen brawling against 10 US marines at a time and the results were mind-boggling.

As part of his preparation for the upcoming UFC matches, Pimblett has decided to put his endurance to the ultimate test. The 27-year-old shared a video on his official YouTube channel, where he can be seen training, brawling, and coaching with the marines. In the clip, Paddy took on 10-hand combat experts in a Jiu-Jitsu style combat and floored them all with ease.

The UFC pro rolled out of one battle into another with no rest and his immense endurance left everyone flabbergasted. He seemed to have struggled only against one Marine but managed to put him away as well after forcing him to submit.

Paddy’s caption for the video was the icing on the cake. “UFC vs USMC – Paddy the Baddy takes on the Marines!” He wrote.

Paddy’s fans were pleased to see the fighter in action. One spectator termed Paddy’s fighting abilities as “crazy”, while others were stunned by his enormous stamina.

“Going up against ten Marines in peak physical form is insane; even more absurd is that he did it after such exhausting training. Paddy is a machine!” said another fan.

Paddy Pimblett is one of UFC’s rising sensations apart from Khamzat Chimaev. He has a 3-0 record in the UFC and needs a new opponent for his next fight. His last bout was against another British fighter Jordan Leavitt. Paddy reigned supreme with a spectacular second-round submission victory over Leavitt. The Englishman does not have a bout scheduled, but many fighters in the 155lb category would be happy to face Pimblett.

After hogging the limelight with only just three victories under the promotion’s banner, the Liverpudlian has understandably earned comparisons to ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. His trash-talking and T-bagging habits, coupled with his vibrant persona and Cage Warriors’ expertise, have made him a fan favourite.

