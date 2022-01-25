Padma Awards 2022: 23-year-old Sumit Antil Honoured With Padma Shri After Dominating Show in Tokyo Paralympics

Sumit Antil has been honoured with the Padma Shri award on the eve of Republic Day 2022. The 23-year-old is one of the youngest sportspeople to receive the fourth-highest civilian award of India. He was earlier conferred with the Khel Ratna Award in 2021 after he won the gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics for his record-breaking throw in the men’s javelin throw F64 category.

Antil produced a memorable performance in Tokyo Paralympics where he went on to obliterate the field and his own world record not once, not twice but three times during the course of his six throws, which is something no one could have imagined. Such was Antil’s dominance that his shortest throw in the final was bettered only by a single throw by Michal Burian of Australia who claimed silver.

The 23-year-old also posted a video on Twitter after receiving the award where he thanked the government for India. Antil said that this Padma Shri will boost his confidence for the upcoming tournaments where he will try his best to make the country proud.

Antil was born into a middle-class family and his father was a JWO officer in the Air Force and passed away in 2004. During his younger age, Antil was wanted to become a wrestler and also got the training for it but an unfortunate road accident changed his life. On January 5, 2015, when he was coming back from tuition, he met with an accident. As his father was in the Air Force, he was shifted to Army Hospital where doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee. After a rest of 53 days, he was shifted to Artificial Limb Center in Pune. Post getting a prosthetic leg, he left his dream of becoming a wrestler but kept on practicing normal workouts.

He got to know about the Para Games in July 2017, from a para-athlete Rajkumar who lived in his village. He took up Para athletics in 2018 and trains at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, India with Sandeep Choudhary and is coached by Virender Dhankad.

Sumit Antil Achievements

Gold medal at Paralympic Games 2020

World No.1 and record holder in F64

Silver medal in World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Italy 2019

Silver medal in Paris Open Handisport, 2019

Silver medal in World Para Athletics Championship, Dubai 2019

