Padma Awards 2022: Pramod Bhagat Conferred With Padma Shri After Historic Gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Pramod Bhagat has been honoured with Padma Shri on the eve of 2022 Republic Day. The ace-shuttler had a memorable 2021 year where he clinched gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics. He was also conferred with the Khel Ratna Award last year and Padam Shree just add more weight to his achievements. He also holds the no 1 ranking in the SL3 category.

After winning the Padma Shree Award, Pramod posted a video on Twitter and said, “It’s a proud feeling and great experience to be honoured with Padma Shree Award. This will help me to get more laurels to our country."

The Paralympic medal was his 24th international gold while his totally has touched 46. Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Pramod has brought many laurels for the nation. Ever since bursting into the scene since 2006, Bhagat has won many golds, including the World Championships and Asian Para Games. Coming a long way after developing a defect on his leg at an early age, Bhagat was fascinated with badminton and it has been his first love since then. From the age of 15, Bhagat started playing in tournaments and the support for the shuttler has been tremendous, paving the way for a star in the making.

The ace shuttler was born on 4 June 1988 in Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar. When Pramod was just five-year-old he developed polio, which led to a disability affecting his left leg. At a very young age of 13, he developed an interest in the sport and persuade in the career after taking formal training.

The 33-year-old had domination in World Championships with four gold medals, one bronze and a silver.

Pramod Bhagat World Championships

Gold – 2019 Basel (Men’s Singles)

Gold – 2019 Basel (Men’s Doubles)

Bronze – 2017 Ulsan (Men’s Singles)

Gold – 2015 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Singles)

Silver – 2019 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Doubles)

Gold – 2013 Dortmund (Men’s Doubles)

He also had a gold and two bronze medals in Asian Para Games.

Pramod Bhagat Asian Para Games

Gold – Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Singles)

Bronze – Asian Para Games, 2018 Jakarta (Men’s Doubles)

Bronze – Asian Para Games, 2014 Incheon (Men’s Singles)

Meanwhile, Pramod grabbed the gold on his first attempt at Tokyo Paralympics as he beat UK’s Daniel Bethell to script history for India.

Pramod Bhagat Paralympics

Gold – Paralympics, 2020 Tokyo (Men’s Singles)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.